Punjab reports 2040 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Punjab reported 2040 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 33,144

1095 new cases were reported in Lahore, 8 in Nankana, 14 in Kasur, 37 in Sheikhupura, 218 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Jhelum, 29 in Attock, 8 in Chakwal, 60 in Gujranwala and 65 in Sialkot.

Gujarat 54, Hafizabad 3, Mandi 4, Multan 97, Khanewal 5, Vehari 5, Faisalabad 120, Chiniot 2, Toba 18 and Rahim Yar Khan 21 new cases came to light.

Sargodha 31, Mianwali 6, Khushab 1, Bhakkar 2, Bahawalnagar 22, Bahawalpur 20, DG Khan 21, Muzaffargarh 64, Rajanpur 2, Layyah 12, Sahiwal 10 and Okara 5 new cases came to light. The corona virus has killed 22 more, bringing the total to 629. So far 266,959 have been tested. The number of coronavirus survivors has risen to 7,806. The public is requested to take precautionary measures to protect themselves. Primary and Secondary Health Care Spokesperson.If symptoms of corona virus appear, contact 1033 immediately