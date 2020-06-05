World Environment Day: PHA and Metro Cash & Carry jointly plant a tree at Jilani Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority and Metro Cash & Carry jointly plant a tree at Jilani Park.

Chief Minister Punjab Adviser Asif Mehmood, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General PHA Muzaffar Khan planted saplings at the tree planting ceremony.

Metro Cash & Carry officials Azfar Ali Head of Operations, Hamid Mazhar Head of HR, Zohaib Jamil, Osama Manager Quality and Madia Arshad Manager Complex also planted trees. Metro Cash & Carry also provided 1000 different types of plants to PHA for Green & Clean Lahore for tree planting campaign.

The cooperation of government and semi-government agencies in the tree planting campaign for a green and lush Lahore is welcome. PHA strives for PM Imran Khan’s Vision Clean and Green Pakistan.

In Punjab, 2040 new cases of corona virus, the number has reached 33144.

1095 new cases were reported in Lahore, 8 in Nankana, 14 in Kasur, 37 in Sheikhupura, 218 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Jhelum, 29 in Attock, 8 in Chakwal, 60 in Gujranwala and 65 in Sialkot.

Gujrat 54, Hafizabad 3, Mandi 4, Multan 97, Khanewal 5, Vehari 5, Faisalabad 120, Chiniot 2, Toba 18 and Rahim Yar Khan 21 new cases came to light. Sargodha 31, Mianwali 6, Khushab 1, Bhakkar 2, Bahawalnagar 22, Bahawalpur 20, DG Khan 21, Muzaffargarh 64, Rajanpur 2, Layyah 12, Sahiwal 10 and Okara 5 new cases came to light.

In order to make the tree planting campaign in the city a success, public and private institutions are in constant touch to get involved. Tree and fruit bearing new plants are being planned throughout the city. In today’s artificial environment, tree planting is an important need of the hour. Trees and plants play an important role in controlling environmental pollution. PHA is moving forward with dedication and dedication to meet the target of the second phase of tree planting. Thanks to all Metro Cash & Carry officials who participated in the tree planting. The care of the plants planted in the tree planting campaign will also be ensured.