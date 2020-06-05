Committed to properly resolve border standoff with India ahead of key military talks: China

China on Friday said that it is committed to properly resolve the “relevant issue” with India ahead of the key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday to end the border standoff.

Both sides are expected to deliberate on specific proposals to end the month-long bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh during the first extensive talks between the Indian and Chinese military on Saturday, led by lieutenant generals from both the armies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here that “at the moment the situation in the boundary region between China and India is overall stable and controllable”.

We have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and we maintain close communications though military and diplomatic channels, he said when asked about reports that Indian and Chinese military officials are due to hold talks on Saturday.

We are committed to properly resolve the relevant issue, Geng said.

The general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is expected to represent India at the talks which is scheduled to be held at one of the border meeting points, the official sources in New Delhi said.

The two sides have already held at least 10 rounds of negotiations between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies but the talks did not yield any positive results.