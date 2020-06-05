“Justice for Chutki” trends on twitter as Bheem decides to marry Princess

Animated kids show Chhota Bheem broke the internet on Thursday after #JusticeForChutki started trending on Twitter.

While many were amazed to see the trend, netizens at first thought that it to be serious.

However, it was not as grim as one thought it to be. The trend went viral after the cartoon character Chhota Bheem in the show married Rajkumar Indumati, Princess of Dholakpur, instead of Chutki. Since the very beginning, Chhota Bheem fans were rooting for him and Chuti to end up together but when he married Indumati, it left the fans heartbroken.

Once a Cheater always a Cheater…

Chutki we stand by you Bheem is a Gold Digger…jitne Laddoo khaye ha unke paise nikal #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/U3JlNfogVR — LEGEND 🎭 (@itz_Farhan) June 5, 2020

Imagine being this much beautiful and still replaceable 💔#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/ZNHGUFpygA — H A N I A🥀 (Saqib 🎂, Qasim 🎂, Talha 🎂) (@Logkiyakahenge) June 5, 2020

Chutki deserves bheem ! We should stand with Chutki to support her . This behaviour of indumati is intolerable.

Chutki was always there for bheem but .. I’m out of words . #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/G2DmsPi83R — Amar Shrivastava (@AmarShr36741196) June 5, 2020

A Twitter user wrote, “Once a Cheater always a Cheater. Chutki we stand by you.. Bheem Is a Gold Digger….Ladoo ky paisy wapas de saale.” Many fans even became emotional and shared that they are heart-broken with the news. Another user wrote, “Why makers why have u done this? Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can’t marry indumatiThe way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals.”