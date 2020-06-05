Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon

Telsa Chief Executive Elon Musk has called for Amazon to be broken up after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book on the world’s largest online retailer.

“This is insane @JeffBezos,” Musk tweeted at Amazon’s chief. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Musk added in a second tweet.

Both men are billionaires and oversee competing space exploration companies on top of their duties at Telsa and Amazon.

Amazon has not commented on Musk’s call for dissolution but said the book in question, by author Alex Berenson, was blocked in error and was now available for sale on its Kindle e-reading service. Amazon said the decision to allow the book’s sale was not due to Musk.

The Tesla boss, who earlier this month said he would take a break from Twitter, has a history of being outspoken on the social media platform. A tweet in 2018 that he had secured funding to take Tesla private led to a lawsuit against Musk by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which the parties later settled. Musk has lashed out about shelter-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as well.

The author Berenson posted on Twitter with a photo of the message sent by Amazon, in which the retailer had taken action because his book did not comply with guidelines. After Amazon approved the book’s sale, he tweeted, “thanks to @elonmusk and everyone who helped.”