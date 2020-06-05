Shahzad Waseem appointed as leader of house in Senate

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a senior member Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem as Leader of the House in the Senate.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani received a letter for the nomination of Senator Shahzad as Leader of the House and a formal notification of his appointment will be issued soon.

Senator Shahzad Waseem has served PTI in various positions and was elected to the Senate in March 2018 from Punjab on a seat vacated by incumbent Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The budget session of the Senate will meet on Friday (today) for which the orders of the day have been issued by the Senate Secretariat.

“I am grateful to my leader Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting me with responsibility of Leader of House in Senate of Pakistan. I feel honoured and humbled. I ll do my best to fulfill this responsibility with honour and dignity.” said the senate in a statement on Twitter.