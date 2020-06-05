PM to address ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ members today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the members of the Tiger Force today at 5 pm in Islamabad.

The news was confirmed by Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar that during the meeting the prime minister will decide to assign more responsibilities to the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

According to Usman Dar, the Corona Relief Tiger Force performed its duties very well during Ramzan. “It helped in ensuring social distancing at the mosques, utility stores, Ehsaas Centres, and other fields,” The SAPM added.

The force also helped in identifying the unemployed youth at the UC level for the provision of cash grants via the Ehsaas Program.

On May 31, Usman Dar had lauded the performance of Tiger Force’s volunteers for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Usman Dar and Punjab chief secretary had jointly chaired a meeting to review the performance of Tiger Force in the province’s districts.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officers.

Usman Dar had said that 650,000 volunteers of the tiger force are performing duties across Punjab and their performance to implement SOPs and price control is satisfactory.