SC to hear Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) set to hear the Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9.

A 3-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take up the case on June 9.

Earlier this week, the government approved the reduction of up to 9,000 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved firing all PSM employees. According to the cabinet, the mill has not been functioning for years and the employees have not been doing anything.

There are 9,350 employees who will be fired within a month and another 250 will be let go within three months. The cabinet under the ECC meeting which was chaired by PM’s Adviser of Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, moreover, approved an Rs20 billion package for the employees, which amounts to Rs2.3 million per person.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) earlier decided to relieve the employees of the PSM under golden handshake scheme.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar had said the workers would receive Rs 2.3 million on average afterwards.