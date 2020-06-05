Pakistani Diplomat in New Delhi harassed by Indian intelligence officials

Officials of an Indian spy agency stopped the vehicle of Pakistan’s Charged Affaires Syed Haider Shah in New Delhi, In a flagrant violation of the international law and diplomatic norms once again.

Syed Haider Shah was on his way back home from work when he was intercepted and harassed by intelligence officials. They also misbehaved with the Pakistani diplomat which is a clear violation of Vienna Convention.

Condemning the Indian move, the Foreign Office of Pakistan had said: “The Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

Notably, in an attempt to conceal its ill-intentions, India falsely claims that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been harassing and intimidating India’s top diplomat in Islamabad.

Indian media falsely alleged that ISI has stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass and intimidate him.