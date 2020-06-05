Professor Martin Hetzer and a team of scientists have provided clarity into how new cells remember their identity after cell division. These memory mechanisms could explicate problems that occur when cell identity is not maintained, such as cancer.



“We gained new insights into the memory mechanisms that allow the right genes to turn on at the right time, so that a new cell can become the same type of cell as the parent cell,” says Hetzer, the paper’s senior author and holder of the Jesse and Caryl Philips Foundation Chair and Salk’s Chief Science Officer. “Our findings lay the foundation for understanding this brief and dynamic cell life stage that is critical for cellular identity.”

Cell division is one of the most critical periods of tissue development and homeostasis. During this process, called mitosis, cells have to copy all their DNA correctly and then split evenly in two. To reduce distractions, gene activity turns off during mitosis, right before the cells divide, stopping the production of proteins. After the cell divides into two cells, gene expression turns back on, in a coordinated fashion, to restart protein production. This process of starting up the production of specific proteins informs the cell of what it should become. Yet, scientists did not know how exactly this process worked.

“We wanted to understand the molecular mechanisms of cell identity and transcriptional memory,” says the paper’s first author, Hyeseon Kang, a UC San Diego graduate student in Hetzer’s lab. “How does the mother cell pass on identity to the daughter cells through cell division?”

