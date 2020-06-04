Case against Murad Ali Shah is weak: information minister

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the manner in which Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been summoned without evidence in a case was the continuation of the same policy of PTI which he had been pursuing against the opposition for a long time.

The provincial Information Minister said that the case against Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was very weak and there was no evidence against him. He said that no notice had ever been issued to the Chief Minister of Sindh in this case before two days back, adding that, the PTI government could do anything against the opposition.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was appearing in this case only so that no one could give the impression that he did not abide by the law. The provincial Information Minister added that the Sindh Chief Minister had nothing to do with this case. He was the finance minister at the time and this case was filed on false grounds, he said. He said that making this case against the Chief Minister of Sindh at present was an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that because the federal government did not take the Corona virus seriously, the pandemic was now out of control. The provincial Information Minister said that the PTI government was also constantly using various tactics to divert attention from the sugar scandal. He said that the people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) thought that the Chief Minister of Sindh might not appear and they would make it an issue.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that because the PTI government did not want to take action against its own people involved in the sugar scandal, it is using various tactics to divert people’s attention from it. The provincial information minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has always had the attitude of presenting its people as angels while other people according to them were considered as the root of all evils. He said that the report of the Sugar Commission clearly stated that one of the major factors in the rise in the price of sugar was to allow its export. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was no longer a secret that the Prime Minister himself allowed the export of sugar, adding that, and his signature were there. The provincial information minister said that the tragedy in Pakistan was that no action was taken against thosey responsible. He said that the people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) kept saying that it had been two years since they came to power, but what would be their response to what happened to the cases against their people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they were in power for over five years now.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PTI used to claim that we will form a new style of government, but today it was reluctant to take action against its own people despite the evidence. The provincial Information Minister said that it seemed that no action would be taken against the characters involved in sugar scam, and no action would be taken against those responsible for the corruption that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI era. He said that other issues were being raised without any reason so that people would forget the report of Sugar Commission. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already made it clear that no matter what the Chief Minister of Sindh would be Syed Murad Ali Shah. The provincial Information Minister said that despite all the difficulties, most of the work was done in Sindh under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while showing wisdom, had said in the beginning that a complete lockdown should be imposed to stop the spread of Corona virus but the federal government did not listen to him. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the good measures of the Sindh government which were criticized earlier later implemented in the whole country.

The provincial Information Minister said that the steps of the Sindh government were praised all over the world, but the federal government continued to follow the policy of criticism for criticism. He said that the federal government did not take any special step to save the lives of the people, adding that, the whole country was suffering the consequences today. The provincial Minister said that it was not sure how long we had to live such a life, but it all happened due to the incompetence of the federal government. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the subsidy given to Omni Group on sugar was only 15% of the total subsidy. The provincial Information Minister said that whenever the Sindh government gave subsidy on sugar, it gave it for the benefit of them farmers. He said that the PTI government only wanted to practice politics of allegations, adding that, PTI did not want to do anything that would benefit the people.