Governor writes to 500 British MPs regarding Indian atrocities in IHK

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has written a letter to more than 500 British MPs on the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth. Demanding the British government and members of parliament to play their role in rescuing Kashmiris from Indian atrocities, the Punjab governor said that the 305 day curfew in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) was also a violation of human rights.

“The world must understand that without resolving the Kashmir issue and in the presence of Narendra Modi, the dream of peace in the region will not come true,” he said. Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has always talked of peace and peace in the region. Our security agencies and the people have made the most sacrifices.

On Thursday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his letter to the British MPs said that he is deeply distressed & strongly condemn the extra-judicial killing of thirteen Kashmiris in a single day by Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir [IoJ&K]. He added, India’s grave human rights violations, abuse & discrimination of the people of Kashmir & of the Muslims living in India seem to be going un-noticed by the International Community however Britain who has always stood for fundamental rights of individuals & democratic values must rise to the occasion and not only condemn the brutal murders but also express concerns with the Indian Government over these unabated killings. He also wrote in letter, “The fact that 13 Kashmiris were brutally slaughtered under the cover of allegations of “training” and “infiltration” of Kashmiri resistance fighters illustrates the RSS-BJP illegal and brutal actions and extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda of the Modi Government.

The letter further says, “Members of European Parliament have already written a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen highlighting the increasing number of civilian deaths & displaced people as well as the 300 days military siege & inhumane lockdown imposed by Indian government after it revoked the special status of occupied territory on Aug 5 2019.” He says in letter that So in short, the people of Kashmir have been subjected to “Corona” lockdown since last year where they have been essentially cut off from the outside world. He also wrote letter to MEP Marie Arena to the Indian Home Minister over intimidation, harassment & terrorism charges being used to silence peaceful protestors under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities Prevention Act] – a law that authorizes the government to declare individuals as terrorists. He added, India must realize that the use of brutal force will not break the will of the Kashmiri people. India cannot divert the world’s attention from its state-run-terrorism & outrageous violation of human rights against Kashmiris & Muslims, under the garb of “terrorists from Pakistan”. People of Kashmir will never give up their inalienable right to self-determination. The martyrdom of each Kashmiri will further fortify the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom from Indian occupation.

Governor Punjab has requested all of MPs to recognize the draconian laws, abuses of human rights & cold blooded murder of Kashmiris and take practical steps by calling on the Indian Government to stop committing these serious crimes and to fulfil its international legal obligations by responding and adopting the recommendations of the UNHRC, else India is to be held accountable under international law and Human Rights Conventions.