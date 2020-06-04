As prices go down, petrol goes scarce in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot

Acute shortage of petrol is being faced by the people of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts since the last three-four days after the federal government reduced its prices. It was learnt here on Thursday.

In Naundero, petrol pump owners have closed down their pumps since the last four days and the influential petrol pump mafia is selling petrol during darkness at higher rates to the people who are ready to pay them high but nobody has checked them. Worst affected are the bikers, chingchi rickshaws car owners who have to suffer for negligence of incompetent officers who have taken no notice of handmade petrol shortage by profiteers mafia.

In this connection, PTI workers took out a rally and held a protest demonstration holding placards in their hands in Naundero on Thursday and they were also shouting slogans against the district and taluka administrations for their sheer negligence and failure to ensure availability of petrol to the masses.

Javed Narejo, Naeem Bhutto, Niaz Mangnejo, Salim Buriro and others said that the seven petrol pump owners’ mafia is looting the poor residents with both hands as they are selling POL on higher rates during night time and government officers have taken no action against them for violating government orders. They said when petrol prices were increased in the past this mafia increased the rates before 12 am but they are not ready now to reduce prices when rates have been decreased by the federal government. They demanded lodging of criminal cases against the pump owners and cancellation of their licences by the federal government. Acute petrol shortage was also reported from Larkana, Ratodero, Kambar, Shahdadkot, Sijawal Junejo, Arzi Bhutto besides Naundero and other areas of these two twin districts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Larkana Range, Irfan Ali Baloch, has taken serious notice of two SSPs of Shikarpur and Kashmore districts who awarded peace award to Tegho Khan Tegani recently. In separate explanation letters sent to SSPs Kamran Nawaz Panjutha of Shikarpur and Syed Asad Raza of Kashmore, DIGP said that the reputation of Tegho Khan Teghani has remained tainted and it has been alleged that he patronizes dacoits of the Teghani community. Moreover, the DIGP added in the explanation letters that the family of recently martyred Inspector Rao Shafeeullah does have some serious doubts on Tegho Khan. In the prevailing environment, he added, I don’t perceive any cogent efforts at the part of Tegho Khan for the maintenance of peace in the area, thus no reason to award him any appreciation which you awarded to him at his Shikarpur residence during your visit, letter added. Your action has created serious doubts in the mind of the general public., therefore, you are bound to explain your position within three days without fail.