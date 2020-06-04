University of Sargodha ranked 401+ in THE’s Asia University Rankings

Sustaining its distinctive performance in global rankings, the University of Sargodha has been ranked 401+ in the Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2020, which were officially released by the London-based publication. The Times Higher Education (THE), that annually ranks world universities on the basis of their general performance in the world and regional location as well as specific attributes such as the overall impact in terms of contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Sargodha University has also ranked 500+ in THE’s Emerging Economies Rankings 2020, 600+ in Impact Rankings 2020 (including 300-400 in Quality Education and Health and Wellbeing SDGs, 400+ in Gender Equality SDG and 401-600 Partnerships for the Goals SDG), and 1000+ in World University Rankings 2020 (including 600+ for Life Sciences and 801+ for Physical Sciences).

Sargodha University has also sustained its ranking as 401-450 Asian University in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia for 2019 and 2020 (which ranked it 171+ for International Research Network; 251+ for Academic and Employer Reputation; and 301+ for Faculty Student Ratio, PhD faculty, Research Publications and Student Exchange).

The main criteria used for determining a university’s ranking by both THE and QS are teaching, research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, each of which includes a number of performance indicators such as publications, citations, quality of graduates, composition of foreign faculty and students, and international collaborations. In each area, Sargodha University has achieved meaningful performance in the last few years.

While commenting on the latest THE ranking, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said the credit for this great achievement once again goes to the University’s productive faculty and efficient staff. He also pledged to “further enhance the University’s international academic profile by expediting the progressive reforms process.