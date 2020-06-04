New office-bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery elected

Senior journalist Ayaz Shuja was elected as President and Shahzad Malik got elected as Secretary of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee. The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery elections were held on Thursday during which the gallery members cast their votes for the slots of President and Secretary. Senior journalist Hamid Riaz Dogar served as the Election Commissioner. For the seat of President, Ayaz Shuja got elected while bagging 40 votes and Syed Farzand Ali stood at number two while securing 14 votes. A tough contest was seen on the seat of Secretary on which Shahzad Malik emerged victorious while getting 30 votes and Adnan Sheikh stood second with 23 votes. President PUJ Qamar Zaman Bhatti, Head of Photo Journalist Association Iqbal Chaudhry and other senior journalists participated in the poll process as observer. Outgoing President of Press Gallery Mian Aslam and Secretary Faizan Bangash have congratulated the newly elected President and Secretary of PA Press gallery.