PHA decides to open parks, despite coronavirus surge

As PHA decides to open parks amid a sharp rise in death toll and coronavirus cases last week.

Director General PHA Lahore Muzaffar Khan has said that after the permission of Punjab government, PHA has decided to reopen the city parks regularly after 75 days.

In Punjab, 1615 new cases of corona virus, the number has risen to 31104. Spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Health Care

There were 724 new cases in Lahore, 2 in Nankana, 2 in Kasur, 11 in Sheikhupura, 153 in Rawalpindi, 32 in Gujranwala and 28 in Sialkot.

Narowal 1, Gujarat 67, Hafizabad 19, Mandi 2, Multan 181, Khanewal 4, Vehari 30, Faisalabad 99, Toba 20, Jhang 3, Rahim Yar Khan 21 new cases came to light.

Sargodha 6, Mianwali 13, Khushab 2, Bhakkar 21, Bahawalnagar 18, Bahawalpur 67, Lodhran 7, DG Khan 55, Muzaffargarh 28, Rajanpur 2, Layyah 8, Sahiwal 3 and Okara 7 new cases came to light.

The coronavirus has killed 37 more people, bringing the total to 607.

He said that in view of the corona virus, the citizens who come to the parks will wear face masks and gloves on their hands. Citizens will be allowed to enter the parks after implementation of all SOPs otherwise citizens will not be allowed to enter the parks without it. Giving more details, DG PHA Muzaffar Khan said that children’s swings and playgrounds would be kept closed for the time being while the citizens visiting the parks would take care of their own health and the health of others keeping in view the social distance.