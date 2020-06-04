Govt seals 9 places in Islamabad after sharp increase of corona cases

Following the increase in corona cases in the federal capital, the administration has decided to seal nine places.

According to the district administration, these places include the office of a private mobile company in the Saudi Pak Tower.

In addition, the Pakistan Sports Board will be fully sealed while Gul Rajgan area of ​​Chatha Bakhtawar, Sector E-11, National Police Foundation Street No. 13, Sector I-Ten, G-Nine Four, G-Seven Two and some of G-Six Four streets will also be sealed.

Earlier, the popular Monal restaurant located in Marghalla Hills was sealed by the Islamabad Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Islamabad Chief Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday over illegal tree cutting for expansive construction activities.