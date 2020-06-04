The project was led by Miguel Vioque, a PhD researcher at the University of Leeds, and the findings — New catalog of Herbig AE/BE and classical Be stars: A machine learning approach to Gaia DR2 — have been published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Mr Vioque and his colleagues were interested in what are known as Herbig Ae/Be stars, stars that are still forming and have a mass that is at least twice that of the Sun. They are also involved in the birth of other stars.

The researchers took the vast quantity of data being collected by the Gaia space-borne telescope as it maps the galaxy. Launched in 2013, data collected by the telescope has enabled distances to be determined for about one billion stars, about one per cent of the total that are thought to exist in the galaxy.

The researchers cleaned that data and reduced it to a subset of 4.1 million stars which were likely to contain the target protostars.

The AI system sifted the data and generated a list of 2,226 stars with around an 85 percent chance of being a Herbig Ae/Be protostar.

Mr Vioque, from the School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “There is a huge amount of data being produced by Gaia – and AI tools are needed to help scientists make sense of it.

“We are combining new technologies in the way researchers survey and map the galaxy with ways of interrogating the mountain of data produced by the telescope – and it is revolutionising our understanding of the galaxy.