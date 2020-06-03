SAP powers Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s HR transformation journey with SuccessFactors

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), the pioneer of the natural gas industry in Pakistan, has chosen SAP’s HCM next generation suite; SuccessFactors, to digitally transform its Human Resources function.

SAP Pakistan and PPL implemented the Pilot project of Performance & Goals module of the SuccessFactors talent management suite in a record go-live time of just six weeks. The new module will help the company effectively manage employee performance, align goals, track the team’s progress and carry out accurate performance assessments.

The new application is cloud based, easier to manage and faster to implement and has helped the company’s HR department save significant man-hours required in processing performance appraisals. The module is also virtually available on any mobile operating system allowing managers to stay up to date on work priorities and progress, as well as, provide on-going guidance to their employees, on the go.

“Throughout our journey to become a successful and efficient energy producer, it was important for us to stay abreast with new technology to effectively manage the company’s human resource by enhancing employee engagement, development, motivation and retention. With the support of Abacus team, we were able to ensure swift implementation of SAP SuccessFactors Performance and Goals Management System by automating, optimizing and aligning the existing performance & appraisal processes with Industry best practices, and providing central medium to both Employees and Managers for goal setting and performance evaluation in record six week time”, said a PPL spokesperson.

“PPL is a strategic SAP customer and one of our most established clients in the market. By adopting SAP SuccessFactors, the company is on its way to better Talent Management on a single platform,” said Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “As most millennials and young talent are continuously joining the workforce, their expectations of corporate processes are always digital. That makes it crucial for organizations to implement HR systems that are flexible, scalable and accessible, anytime, anywhere”.