Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

Emirates Post has announced the resumption of all mail, packets and parcel services to Pakistan, providing the UAE’s Pakistani community as well as businesses a cost-effective channel to the high-volume market. Pakistan is one of Emirates Post’s key markets in South Asia, accounting for nearly 80 tons of postal material in 2019. “Pakistan is one of our busiest markets, and we are thrilled to reinstate services, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Pakistani community is an integral part of UAE’s socio-economic tapestry and through our network we have created a convenient, cost-effective, and dependable mechanism for the community to send gifts, home goods, electronics as well as retail products to be resold in Pakistan,” stated HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.