Shaniera shares how Wasim Akram is spending his quarantine birthday

Shaniera Akram took to social media to extend birthday wishes to her husband and former cricketer Wasim Akram.

Taking to Twitter, she also shared her plans for Akram’s quarantine birthday.

“I’ve cleared my schedule for the unforeseeable future. I won’t be meeting anyone, going to salons, seeing friends or leaving the house unnecessarily. I’m literally going stop all social activities just to spend quality time with you [Wasim],” she wrote.

Later, she shared how the former fast bowler celebrated his birthday. Shaniera said the day started with a 8.5km isolated walk at 6am, then the Akram family had a birthday lunch, sung happy birthday with a cake and will play some back yard cricket with the kids after some desi barbecue food.

The socialite also shared a photo of Akram’s birthday cake on Instagram which features a happy picture of the whole family.

“@wasimakramliveofficial. I loved you before quarantine, during quarantine and will love you long after quarantine. I know 2020 hasn’t been a great year but knowing you are the fittest, healthiest and happiest version of yourself I know that there are plenty of great years to come,” Shaniera captioned the post.

Birthday love and wishes poured in for Akram from his fans and renowned personalities as he turned 54 on Wednesday.He joked that he has decided to remain 53 for one more year as he not counting this birthday after spending almost a quarter of this year in quarantine.