A bridesmaid suffered a brutal attack by her jealous boyfriend who accused her of flirting with other men at a wedding reception.

Jessica Gittings, 25, had returned to her mother’s home in Wales when her jealous boyfriend Aaron Williams, 26, turned on her.

A court heard how Jessica was still wearing her bridesmaid dress when the brute accused her of cheating. Then he subjected her to a 90-minute attack, threw a bedside lamp at her and stamped her face.

“He was screaming at me accusing me of cheating on him and accusing me of lying and going behind his back with a family members partner.

“He beat me to a pulp for over a hour and half, stamped on my head to the point I had shoe prints on my face and a chipped tooth.

“He kicked me over and over in my hips knowing that was a weak point for me, he was literally frothing at the mouth smashing my bedroom up, picked me up from the floor laughing and spitting at me, threw a lava lamp at my head and smashed up my door taking it off the hinges.

“I’ve never been so scared at that point, I feared for my life.

“He had turned before but not as bad to the point where I was genuinely scared how far and how much longer it was going to go on for.”

The court heard how shamed Williams tried to take her away in a taxi so her mother would not see the injuries.