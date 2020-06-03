A bridesmaid suffered a brutal attack by her jealous boyfriend who accused her of flirting with other men at a wedding reception. Jessica Gittings, 25, had returned to her mother’s home in Wales when her jealous boyfriend Aaron Williams, 26, turned on her.A court heard how Jessica was still wearing her bridesmaid dress when the brute accused her of cheating. Then he subjected her to a 90-minute attack, threw a bedside lamp at her and stamped her face. “He was screaming at me accusing me of cheating on him and accusing me of lying and going behind his back with a family members partner. “He beat me to a pulp for over a hour and half, stamped on my head to the point I had shoe prints on my face and a chipped tooth.“He kicked me over and over in my hips knowing that was a weak point for me, he was literally frothing at the mouth smashing my bedroom up, picked me up from the floor laughing and spitting at me, threw a lava lamp at my head and smashed up my door taking it off the hinges.“I’ve never been so scared at that point, I feared for my life.“He had turned before but not as bad to the point where I was genuinely scared how far and how much longer it was going to go on for.”The court heard how shamed Williams tried to take her away in a taxi so her mother would not see the injuries.