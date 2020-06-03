World remembers Muhammad Ali on his 4th death-anniversary

The 4th death anniversary of famous Boxer Muhammad Ali is being observed today on 3rd June.

Muhammad Ali, an American professional boxer, activist, and philanthropist was born on 17th January 1942. He is widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century and one of the greatest boxers of all time.

In recognition of his contributions, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s board voted Wednesday to change the name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Former President Bill Clinton – husband of Democratic frontrunner Hillary – said the boxer had been “courageous in the ring, inspiring to the young, compassionate to those in need, and strong and good-humoured in bearing the burden of his own health challenges”.

Crowned “Sportsman of the Century” by Sports Illustrated and “Sports Personality of the Century” by the BBC, Ali was noted for his pre- and post-fight talk and bold fight predictions just as much as his boxing skills inside the ring.

But he was also a civil rights campaigner and poet who transcended the bounds of sport, race and nationality.

Asked how he would like to be remembered, he once said: “As a man who never sold out his people. But if that’s too much, then just a good boxer.