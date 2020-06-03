Anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi tests positive for coronavirus

Anchorperson and journalist Gharidah Farooqi on Wednesday tested positive for the Coronavirus and self-isolated.

On taking to her Twitter handle, the journalist has informed about her virus contraction. She has also appealed for sincere wishes and prayers so that she can fight against the disease well.

In a tweet, she said, “Developed coronavirus symptoms 2days back, got tested promptly &it came positive. Already in self-quarantine at home. The disease is real & it is no shame to contract it, report it, treat it rightly. Let’s keep others safe. Let’s all stay safe& fight it out IA.Prayers needed by u all”.

Developed coronavirus symptoms 2days back,got tested promptly &it came positive.Already in self-quarantine at home.The disease is real & it is no shame to contract it, report it, treat it rightly.Let’s keep others safe.Let’s all stay safe& fight it out IA.Prayers needed by u all. — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) June 3, 2020

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) MPA Mian Jamshed ud Din of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) passed away on Wednesday due to Coronavirus complications.

Mian Jamshed had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Islamabad for the past few days.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoled with the MPA’s family and prayed for the departed soul.