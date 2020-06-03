Police stopped Rana Sanaullah’s car for checking at Regal Chowk

LAHORE: Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle stopped by the police personnel at Regal Chowk on Wednesday and it was demanded that the vehicle be searched but Rana Sanaullah said that he would allowed to search in the presence of media otherwise he would not allow search.

According to sources, PML-N’s leader Rana Sanaullah was stopped by the police in the Regal Chowk area of the provincial capital in connection with the arrest of party president and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.