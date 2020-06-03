Most members fall victim to coronavirus after attending assembly session: Fawad CH

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that several members of parliament have become coronavirus patients after a direct session.

In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that in one week, four members of the assembly, including the provincial minister for coronavirus, had been killed and about 18 members of the assembly were still fighting for their lives.

He said that the results of the direct sessions of the parliament were coming out and several members of the parliament had fall victim to coronavirus after the direct sessions.

Earlier, he said in his tweets that he had written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, suggesting the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist. He said that if anyone wanted to make political statement, he could summon a press conference as coming to the assembly for only making speeches was of no use.

He said a few members and employees of the National Assembly were corona positive and a few were waiting for their test results, therefore, it was utterly inappropriate to risk the lives of many people.