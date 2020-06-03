Iran-US exchange prisoners despite intense tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif confirmed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that Iranian professor Dr Sirous Asgari’s plane had left the United States.

Despite rising bilateral tensions, Tehran and Washington have exchanged prisoners at least twice in recent years.

In 2016, the United States released seven Iranian nationals held in the United States in exchange for the release of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian. Similarly, in December last year, Iran released Chinese-American educator Xu Wang in exchange for Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Prisoners have been an especially emotional issue in the long-estranged relationship between Iran and the United States, beginning with the seizure of Americans at the United States Embassy after Iran’s Islamic revolutionaries seized power more than four decades ago.

Iran holds at least four Americans, including at least three of Iranian descent. Iran says about two dozen Iranians are held by the United States.

The advent of the coronavirus pandemic may have played a role in the prisoner negotiations. Mr. White, infected with the coronavirus while in prison, was temporarily released in late March as part of a prisoner furlough to help control the contagion. He has been in the custody of the Switzerland Embassy in Tehran, which represents United States interests there.