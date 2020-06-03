Leaked video of Indian doctor rants against Muslims goes viral

LUCKNOW: A video has gone viral on social media after it purportedly showed Kanpur Medical College Principal referring to Tablighi Jamaat members as “terrorists” and accusing UP CM Yogi Adityanath of indulging in politics of appeasement by extending institutional healthcare facilities to them.

In any civilized country, she would have been already behind bars! https://t.co/AhBxRYbJ1f — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 31, 2020

The principal of Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College, Aarti Lalchandani, was caught on camera ranting against the Tablighi Jamaat members. In April, her hospital had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of misbehavior, who had attended the congregation help In Delhi against the precautions in the wake of Covid-19 and had a big role in the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India. The hospital had alleged that the members of the sect were prone to spitting in the premises and were “breaking all norms of social distancing”.

Had there been no Muslim coronavirus patient, she says, the hospital would not need any testing kits. She says the number of coronavirus patients in other communities is zero. She says a patient, Om Prakash, has been admitted to the hospital, but his report has yet to come therefore the hospital does not need to do anything for him for now. She says the hospital is buying coronavirus testing kits just for Muslims otherwise there is no need for testing kits.

Over the past two months, AFP’s fact check team has debunked hundreds of social media posts that falsely targeted Muslims in the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Besides, fake videos have proliferated showing Muslims licking fruit for sale and violating lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Indian media has been stirring tensions by accusing Muslims. Recently, Pakistan was accused of sending trained spy pigeons and lastest was blamed to send locusts to India.