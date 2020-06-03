Ibuprofen tested as a coronavirus treatment

Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus.

The team from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and Kings College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties.

Scientists hope a modified form of the anti-inflammatory drug and painkiller will help to relieve respiratory problems in people who have more serious coronavirus symptoms but do not need intensive care unit treatment.

In the trial called Liberate, half of the patients will receive ibuprofen in addition to the usual care.

The trial will use a special formulation of ibuprofen rather than the regular tablets that people would usually buy. Some people are already taking this lipid capsule form of the medication for conditions like arthritis.

Animal studies suggest it could treat acute respiratory distress syndrome – one of the complications of severe coronavirus.

Professor Mitul Mehta, a member of the King’s College team in London, said: “We have to sue to show that the evidence is what we expect. “

At the start of the pandemic, some feared that ibuprofen would be bad for people to take if they had the virus with mild symptoms.

Other tweets are also being shared, reported the BBC last week, including one saying that ibuprofen “may cause severe cases of the disease, even in young and middle-aged adults with no underlying conditions” which has been shared more than 94,000 times on Twitter.

However, a review by The Commission on Human Medicines concluded that there is not enough evidence to suggest a link between taking ibuprofen and worsening coronavirus symptoms.