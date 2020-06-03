Justice for Zohra Shah: 8 year old beaten to death

An eight year domestic worker was allegedly beaten to death by her employers in Bahria Town Rawalpindi on Monday after the little girl let free some caged parrots.

According to reports, Zohra Shah started working for the family a few months ago taking care of the employer’s own child in Phase VIII of Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

An 8 years old innocent soul was beaten to death by her employers after she mistakenly released some birds from the cage….this shit should be hanged in public

Why the human life is so cheap…

The birds left the cage

An Angel left the Universe..#JusticeForZohraShah pic.twitter.com/Sw3GrIxsrD — Zeeshan Afzal (@zeeshi_zealous) June 3, 2020

Imagine how much pain that lill child must have felt before dying, imagine how much of beating he gave her that she died. #Justimagine #JusticeForZohraShah pic.twitter.com/a00DNNNRb4 — Murad Hassan (@Murad_me_u) June 3, 2020

The physical abuse came after Zohra Shah freed some caged parrots that angered her employers who beat her to death and later left her at a hospital when the staff called the police.

Police arrested the Bahria Town residents, Hassan Siddiqui and his wife, following the girl’s death. Reports state that the two are being kept at the Rawat Police station.

An investigation is still underway. However, this brutality wasn’t the first instance of violence against the girl.

Zohra Shah had been beaten before as old wounds were healing and police even suspect sexual abuse.

Police filed an FIR with charges of attempted murder, rape and premeditated murder against Hassan Siddiqui and his wife.