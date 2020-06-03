Daily Times

Justice for Zohra Shah: 8 year old beaten to death

An eight year domestic worker was allegedly beaten to death by her employers in Bahria Town Rawalpindi on Monday after the little girl let free some caged parrots.

According to reports, Zohra Shah started working for the family a few months ago taking care of the employer’s own child in Phase VIII of Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

The physical abuse came after Zohra Shah freed some caged parrots that angered her employers who beat her to death and later left her at a hospital when the staff called the police.

Police arrested the Bahria Town residents, Hassan Siddiqui and his wife, following the girl’s death. Reports state that the two are being kept at the Rawat Police station.

An investigation is still underway. However, this brutality wasn’t the first instance of violence against the girl.

Zohra Shah had been beaten before as old wounds were healing and police even suspect sexual abuse.

Police filed an FIR with charges of attempted murder, rape and premeditated murder against Hassan Siddiqui and his wife.

 

