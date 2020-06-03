‘The Book of Rosy’ is one woman’s tale at the border

It’s easy to see why people in Guatemala and other Central American nations are willing to leave what little they have for a long, difficult and dangerous trek to try to slip into the United States. Guatemala’s economy and social systems barely function, gangs demand protection money from shopkeepers such as Rosy Pablo Cruz and the narcotics trade corrupts everything. Rosy herself was shot and her oldest son threatened by gangs. Her husband was murdered — why and by whom is never discovered. Rather than a dispassionate rendering of one mother’s journey to the U.S. border, “The Book of Rosy: A Mother’s Story of Separation at the Border,” by Rosayra Pablo Cruz and Julie Schwietert Collazo tips into advocacy against the Trump administration policy of separating parents from their children if they are caught entering the United States illegally. Unfortunately, Rosy’s actions sometimes are less than admirable.