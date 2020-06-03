Another Pakistan cricketer succumbs to Covid-19

LAHORE: Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh, aged 51, has lost his life to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif announced the aforementioned news on Twitter and asked everyone to pray for the departed soul. Sheikh played 43 first-class and 25 List-A matches over the course of his domestic career, between 1987 and 2005. The Karachi-born leg-spinner, post his retirement from professional cricket, was a working as a head coach in the Moin Khan Cricket Academy. Earlier in April, another Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz passed away in Peshawar, aged 50, after losing the battle against the virus. Last week, former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar also revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was currently in self-isolation at his home.