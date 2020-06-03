Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two metres apart, in separate cars at a pop-up cinema which launched on Monday in a beach area near Lisbon – the latest sign of a revival of drive-in movies as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. “It’s a bit like going back to the past,” said 57-year-old Figueiredo, reminiscing about her first drive-in cinema experience in Portugal around four decades ago. “We thought it was a cool experience to share with our children.” Joao, sitting at the wheel of his own car, welcomed something out of the ordinary. “I had never been to a drive-in so it’s an opportunity to get out of the routine a bit at this point,” he said.