Uzma Khan’s lawyer Khadija Siddiqi withdraws from case

LAHORE: Days after a local court issued the arrest warrants for the three women who attacked actress Uzma Khan and her sister, reports emerged on Monday that both parties have settled the matter out of court.

Meanwhile, Uzma’s counsel Khadija Siddiqui also disassociated herself from the case.

Now there are reports that the matter has been settled and according to Uzma’s lawyer Khadija Siddiqui, there might have been a settlement between the two parties due to which she has withdrawn from the case.

Khadija further said that there was a lot of pressure on Uzma Khan and her sister during the past few days and a settlement appeared to be on the cards. “But now that speculations about the same are strong, so I cannot be a part of the case anymore as it would compromise my stance,” she added.