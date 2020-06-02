US sends unproven virus drug to Brazil

The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial medicine hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight Covid-19, the White House said Sunday, though the drug has not been proven effective against the coronavirus.

“HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected,” a statement said.

It said the US would soon also send 1,000 ventilators to Brazil, the epicenter of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases.

“We are also announcing a joint United States-Brazilian research effort that will include randomized controlled clinical trials,” it added.

Brazil on Sunday said its nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases had reached 514,849 after 16,409 people tested positive in the latest 24-hour period, while the death toll neared 30,000.