Coronavirus cases in Pakistan elevated to 76398 and 1621 fatalities

As per the National Dashboard of Pakistan, the total tally of coronavirus cases has elevated to 76398 out of which 47667 are active cases and 1621 fatalities were reported till now.

The latest statistics from the national dashboard indicate that 215 patients remained in critical condition, while 27110 patients recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:45am, June 2, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 76,398
  • Sindh: 29,647
  • Punjab: 27,850
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 10,027
  • Balochistan: 4,514
  • Islamabad Capital Territory: 2,893
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 738
  • AJK: 271
Deaths: 1,621
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 482
  • Punjab: 540
  • Sindh: 503

 

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 577,974 coronavirus tests and 16,548 in last 24 hours. 27,110 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

 

