While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?

As much as we’d like to believe there is some truth to the idea that dogs can sense the paranormal, the scientific answer is that we just don’t know.

But hard evidence of dogs’ extrasensory perception is elusive and anecdotal. The 2009 book “Tails of the Afterlife,” by Peggy Schmidt, chronicles multiple instances of unexplainable actions by dogs who apparently interact with something, or someone, unseen. For instance, she writes about a woman named Del Johnsen who left seven dogs and six cats when she passed away. Numerous witnesses believe she still visits her pets daily, and report seeing the animals suddenly gather in one spot, cats arching their backs and purring, dogs flopping over for a belly rub, wriggling in enjoyment, all of them sitting at attention and staring into the air before resuming their own activities. And Schmidt says her own Jack Russell terrier Pixie has repeatedly reacted to ghosts present in local buildings rumored to be haunted.

If you believe in the afterlife and a dog’s ability to sense the supernatural, there are a few common signs you can look out for if your dog is sensing a presence you cannot see. Take note if your dog is staring intently at a certain spot. Perhaps they are staring into a corner or peering up at the ceiling. This may indicate they are seeing something you cannot. Your dog may also bark, whine, growl, snarl, cry, or whimper if they see something out of place…like an animal or person that should not be there. If they seem to be agitated for no reason and are barking or crying and staring at a particular spot, this may indicate there is something there. If the spirit your dog is sensing is friendly and happy, some dogs may roll around on their backs seem as if they are playing with something when there is nothing there. Your dog may also appear as if they are interacting with someone like they would if a person was really there. Maybe they are pawing at the air or pretending like they are rubbing up against a person’s leg. All of these are potential signs your dog is sensing something supernatural.

But is it legitimate to think that dogs can sense spirits, even when humans cannot?