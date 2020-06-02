Resolution of disputes must for enduring peace in South Asia: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending disputes within the region.

According to a statement issued by issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during a visit to the Command and Staff College Quetta COAS Bajwa said, “This can be complemented through meaningful international help and will to take on challenging regional issues.”

While addressing the officers and faculty of the college, General Bajwa highlighted “emerging internal and external security challenges” to the country. The Chief of Army Staff said that a well trained and professionally competent army is a guarantor for peace.

“Pakistan Army with the backing of the nation is one such formidable force,” he added. “Officers need to stay focused on the pursuit of professional excellence and keeping abreast with [the] latest developments to overcome new challenges,” he urged.

Dilating upon COVID -19 pandemic, COAS said: “Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by [the] people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity.”

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Commander Southern Command and Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commandant Command and Staff College Quetta.