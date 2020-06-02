Wajid Khan dies — a look at some of his hit songs

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid died of coronavirus complications in wee hours on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42. Wajid’s brother Sajid told news agency PTI that he “died of a cardiac arrest” and added that the musician had also tested positive for COVID-19. Both Sajid-Wajid have given the industry some of its famous and blockbuster tracks. Their work in superstar Salman Khan’s films such as ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Partner’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ won them several accolades. It was in 1998 that the music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and went on to work on actor’s various films including ‘Garv’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Payenge’ and others.