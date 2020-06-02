3,500 fresh coronavirus cases emerge in a day; 55 lives lost

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients soared to 74,326 on Monday, with 26,240 cases reported in Punjab, 29,647 in Sindh, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 711 in Gilgit Baltistan, 2,589 in Islamabad and 261 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far. The virus has claimed at least 1,574 lives while about 26,083 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

Around 1,402 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths were in Sindh on Monday, stated Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding that this brought the number of virus cases reported in the province to 29,647 and the death toll to 503.

Sharing details about the pandemic situation in Sindh, Shah disclosed that 6,289 fresh samples had been tested and 1,402 new cases emerged as a result – constituting 22.3 per cent of the samples. He added that so far the Sindh government has conducted 187,092 tests and detected 29,647 cases. Shah also disclosed that 342 patients were currently in critical condition, of whom 71 were on ventilators. At present, 14,554 patients were undergoing treatment, he added, stating that 13,346 were isolated at their homes, 113 at isolation centres and 1,095 at different hospitals in the province. Further stating that 785 more patients had recovered, he said the total number of recovered patients in the province was now 14,590. Of the 1,402 new patients, the CM said that the majority – a whopping 1,028 – were from Karachi. Giving an area-wise breakdown, he informed that 292 cases were from Korangi district, 232 from East district, 193 from South district, 165 from Central district, 101 from West district and 45 from Malir district. Meanwhile, he said that 46 cases have emerged in Ghotki, 46 in Sukkur, 38 in Larkana, 25 in Hyderabad, 21 in Mirpurkhas, 20 in Shikarpur, 12 in Jacobabad, eight in Khairpur, eight in Jamshoro, four apiece in Badin and Sujawal, two each in Thatta, Dadu and Naushero Feroze, and one each in Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Punjab Monday reported 1,184 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 26,240, according to the provincial primary and secondary healthcare department. Moreover, the province also reported 22 more fatalities in the same time, which take its coronavirus death toll to 497.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, in its daily situational report, confirmed nine more casualties due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours to being the provincial death toll to 482. Two deaths were reported from Peshawar, two from Bajaur, and one each in Swat, Dir Lower, Buner, Malakand and Kohat. At least 458 new cases were also reported, taking the total to 10,485 in the province. Some 61 patients recovered to raise the tally to 2,973. 63,600 tests have been conducted so far.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 208 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. About 171 new cases emerged in the federal capital while GB recorded 33. AJK reported four new cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases in the country is 71,276. One fatality was reported by the federal capital, taking the national death toll to 1,521.

A Sikh medic from Nowshera Dr Phag Chand Singh passed away after contracting coronavirus. He was under observation at a private hospital in Peshawar.