Herd immunity or the Chinese model

With more than 70,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and increasing toll daily deaths, Pakistan is getting into miserable condition while the decision makers are still reluctant to take any strict measures. Rather they are trying to convince the nation that the virus would peak somewhere in the first week of July. It means another six weeks to achieve the peak of ‘herd immunity’ that Pakistan is leading to intentionally since the day one. Now we can say that it was not confusion on lockdown but federal government was so sure about its approach – the herd immunity. Earlier, from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the federal ministers were preparing the nation psychology that thousands have to die of the coronavirus infection while Pakistan would touch the peach in the mid of the month of April, then the date was extended to last week of May, and now the mid of July.

Just the review the sequence of compromises that proves that federal government intentionally wanted the impulsive and insane poor die of the infection. Firstly, the federal government took no firm decision on locking down the borders to support the import of the virus in country from differed doors of borders and airports. Then, the second intentional effort was the extreme confusion of the federal government on lockdown, and locking horn with the pro-lockdown provinces. Thirdly, President Arif Alvi agreed with the ‘ulema’ to open the mosques. Some eighty per cent of mosques did not comply with the SOPs, and no action was taken against anyone of them. Last nail in the coffin was opening up the markets, apparently on the threats of the traders, followed by allowing the intercity public transport with no check if the SOPs were observed or not. We can say that increasingly worsening situation is quite hard-earned. Well done Prime Minister Imran Khan and team for becoming President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Pakistan. Your confusion and lack of leadership would be written in the history with golden ink besides your efforts to sell the miseries of impulsive and insane people. Congratulations for the grants and aid you received from different quarters against miseries and deaths of the people. You know the art of selling.

The best lesson from the China’s fight against Covid-19 is the leadership and timely decision making. The people of China followed the government instructions in letter and spirit and stayed at homes

On the other hand, those who restricted the movement of their people and provided financial assistance and food to survive at their homes are in better condition. China seems to be a good example of taking strict measures, both pre-emptive and healthcare. Stakeholders in Pakistan, experts and media are still shouting out for the strict measures. But somehow we hear some irrational and insane voices against the strict measures, giving lame excuses to the government to take their own ‘wise’ decisions to achieve the targets of their vested interest.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed is one of those who has urged the government several times to follow the Chinese model in fighting the Covid-19 instead of following the US and UK model of herd immunity. Simply, people have to be forced to stay at their homes and keep themselves virus-free by physical distancing and frequent washing of their hands. This was the first and only major solution adopted by the Chinese to defeat the Covid-19 infections. Secondly, the Chinese government practiced its writ in letter and spirit in hundred per cent harmony with the stakeholders. The flawless and strict command and control could bring the desired results.

We have seen that having faith on Allah without taking preemptive measures would not work. Consequences are intense and wide, and they would be unbearable if the all possible measures are not taken to get out of the herd immunity approach. Death toll is increasing daily along with sudden deaths. It is shocking that the doctors are still out of adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at large, and they getting infected and losing their lives. Same is the case with nurses, paramedics and support staff. Soon, we may face shortage of doctors willingly working on the frontline against the covid-19.

Still is the time look for sane decision instead of waiting for the peak of the herd immunity, Pakistan government should learn from the China’s fight against Covid-19 that is exemplary for the rest of the world, especially the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and use of the various apps like ‘Health Kit’ in WeChat to screen the people according to their travel history. We shall immediately pour in some significant investment in the healthcare system, and provide PPE to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff any further delay. Let’s collect all wisdom, energy and unity to fight it instead waiting for the peak of herd immunity.

The writer is the Director Devcom-Pakistan, an Islamabad-based policy advocacy and outreach think

tank. Email: devcom.pakistan@gmail.com, Twitter: @EmmayeSyed