Raveena recalls spending time with Sonali Bendre

Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a throwback picture with Sonali Bendre Behl, reminiscing shooting with her on 1998 film Keemat. Along with it, she posted a recent photograph of the two from one of the events.“A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg!especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout,” Raveena captioned the post.Directed by Sameer Malkan, “Keemat” also starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Speaking of Raveena’s upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.