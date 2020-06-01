Daily Times

Mohit Suri begins scripting the sequel, quotes Alfred Hitchcock

Mohit Suri begins scripting the sequel, quotes Alfred HitchcockFilmmaker Mohit Suri has just confirmed the sequel to the romantic-action flick Malang and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media.

The 39-year-old director shared a picture of the script (in making) on Instagram. The picture had wordings of “Malang – Unleash The Madness 2” in black, bold letters.

Alongside the picture, the filmmaker tweeted: “To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2” Have a look right here:

Earlier, on May 6, it was noted that the ensemble cast of Malang including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.

The revenge drama was released across India on Feb 7, this year and did good business over the box office.

