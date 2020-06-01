Arshad Warsi and Milind Soman join the Boycott China campaign

Ranvir Shorey, Arshad Warsi and Milind Soman have joined the Boycott China campaign. After educationist Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009), shared a video urging all to avoid Chinese goods amid the growing tension between India and China in Ladakh, several B-Town folk extended support. In the video, Sonam also said in the video he’ll be boycotting all the Chinese products but also states he has no problems with the Chinese people but has issues with its Government.

Arshad Warsi admits that it will take a while as their products are a part of most of the things we use

Arshad Warsi admits that it will take a while as their products are a part of most of the things we use. Milind Soman has uninstalled the Chinese short-video making application, TikTok. Shorey said we all should do it ‘absolutely and undoubtedly’. A host of other celebrities have also raised their voices about the same. Here are some of the celeb tweets: