Private schools federation rejects closure of educational institutes till August

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation appeals to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors to open schools like other departments under SOPs.

Private Schools Federation has prepared and issued world class SOPs for opening private schools.

It is impossible to compensate the educational loss of 50 million students due to the lockdown. 25 million Pakistani children are already deprived of their constitutional rights. With the addition of 50 million more children, a total of 75 million Pakistani children have been deprived of their right to constitutional education. More than 50% of them are girls!

Educational institutions are open in the countries most affected by the Corona, including the Chinese provinces of Wuhan, Spain, England, India, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United States, Russia, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Korea and Saudi Arabia. , Israel, Hong Kong, etc., then why Pakistani children are deprived of education?

Timing of schools: Classes can be continued by maintaining social distance in shifts of 7 to 10 and 2 in the morning

Private schools, PAF and Pimaka are being financially murdered. With the closure of educational institutions by August, 50% of educational institutions will be completely closed and 1 million people will be unemployed.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras is the enemy of education and the cause of disrepute of the government, should be removed immediately. Education Minister Murad Ras is responsible for the death of the teacher who committed suicide

Teachers’ salaries and 90% of school building fares are fixed. PM announces “Education Relief Package” for teachers

Fear of Karuna is not to be fought, the nation is made of education, not of Drukhof! Everything is open then why schools are closed?

Why are the children of the rich deprived of tutors and the children of the common man at home? Online education and learning at home TV is a flop drama!

Every child should have equal opportunities in life. Education is a constitutional right of every child and a constitutional duty of the 25-A state.

Every child should have equal opportunities in life. Education is a constitutional right of every child and a constitutional duty of the 25-A state.

Let the children be teachers and school! Kashif Mirza: 2 million more teachers will have to be recruited by 2025 to improve the quality of education

Education is not the priority of our rulers!

Instead of canceling board exams and ruining students’ future, exams should be held at social distance.

Return Rs. 25 billion received from 4.5 million students in terms of board fees.

The government should stop unconstitutional measures. The notification and ordinance of Sindh and Punjab government to reduce fees by 20% is contrary to Articles 18, 8, 5, 4, 3, 25 (1), 37 and 38 of the Constitution, is discriminatory and illegal

The Karuna Educational Relief Fund was set up for deserving students across the country. The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Pakistan were also offered 200,000 private schools, isolation centers, quarantine centers and 1.5 million teachers as volunteers.

Appeal to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and Prime Minister