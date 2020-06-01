Complete lockdown to be implemented on weekends: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a complete lockdown would be implemented on weekends while no changes would be made in timings of shops in the country.

Noting that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met every morning and consulted everyone, including health experts from Pakistan and around the world, on every step, PM Imran spoke of the country’s response and the current situation regarding the coronavirus.

“Since day one when we got to know that the coronavirus had started spreading in Pakistan, we imposed a lockdown following a national security committee meeting.

Earlier in May, the government of Pakistan had ended a lockdown that had been in place since mid-March, prompting fierce criticism domestically and internationally. Unlike Britain, which is undergoing a transition toward return of economic activity in phases, Pakistan opened all business in the span of a week, which has further complicated the coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

n yet another grim landmark, the death toll from the deadly coronavirus surpassed 500 in Sindh on Monday while the number of confirmed cases topped 29,000 with 1,402 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.