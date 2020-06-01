Highest-Paid TikTok stars of 2020

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese Internet firm ByteDance, saw a meteoric rise in downloads throughout 2019 and has continued its rise throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Geared towards short-form lip synch clips, the app caught fire among the Gen Z set and has since minted its own class of social stars.

1. Charli D’Amelio

With 52 million followers, 3.5 billion total likes and an average engagement rate of 5.3%, D’Amelio is estimated to earn between $30,934 and $51,556 per post, which mostly feature dance and lip synch clips to popular songs.

2) Loren Gray

Instagram account: @lorengrayApproximate follower count: 43.3 million. Loren Gray is estimated to earn between $25,580 to $42,633 per post.

3) Zach King

Zach King is estimated to earn between $25,075 and $41,791 per post.

4) Addison Rae

Approximate follower count: 40.9 million. Addison Rae clips are estimated to bank between $21,923 and $36,538 per post.

5) Baby Ariel

Approximate follower count: 33.0 million. Baby Ariel is estimated to bring in between $19,511 and $32,519 per post.

6) Spencer Polanco Knight

Approximate follower count: 29.8 million. Spencer Polanco Knight estimated earnings are between $17,228 and $28,713 per post.

7) Brent Rivera

Approximate follower count: 27.2 million. Brent Rivera has an estimated net worth of $6.5 million. On Vine he has over 8 million followers thanks to his highly popular funny Vine videos.

8) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Approximate follower count: 24.5 million. The Rock is not only the highest-paid actor in the world, but an actual TikTok star too.

9) Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie D‘Amelio Controls a Net Worth of $700,000 As a TikTok Model and an Athlete. 18-year-old Dixie D‘Amelio possesses a $700,000 net worth, as of January 2020. Her main source of income is obviously the sponsored post payments on the video syncing TikTok.

10) Kristen Hancher

Canadian content creator Kristen Hancher (often called a Kylie Jenner lookalike) also posts comedy bits and lip-syncing videos. However, Hancher is best known for her incredibly detailed makeup and hair looks, along with her comprehensive beauty tutorials.