Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq contracted coronavirus on Sunday.

The PTI leader turned to his Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news, saying that while his Covid-19 test has come out positive, he will still be carrying on with professional duties through videoconferencing. “Please pray for me and all those fighting it,” he requested the people.

Earlier,Abrar Ul Haq said that he has a fever since last night and has been experiencing dry cough.

Haq said that he was hopeful that he would not be diagnosed with the virus although he has asked the people he has met during the last few days to exercise caution and safety as well.

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi earlier in the day announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that he has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.