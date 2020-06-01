Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan passes away

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan, one half of duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away in Mumbai. He was aged 42 and was reportedly suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam, who collaborated with the duo on several albums, confirmed the news to Indian media. Sajid-Wajid were the sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Wajid Khan’s colleague and music director Salim Merchant mourned his demise. “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken,” read his post.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Many other Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Wajid. Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, and later went on to score many albums for the superstar’s films, including Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted and Dabangg (1, 2 and 3). Most recently, Sajid-Wajid composed Salman’s “Bhai Bhai” single.

As a singer, Wajid Khan began his career with Partner in 2008. He has crooned popular tracks like “Hud Hud Dabangg”, “Jalwa”, “Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita” and “Fevicol Se” among more.