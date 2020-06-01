Shaniera Akram pays tribute to doctors fighting COVID-19

Shaniera Akram, wife of former captain Wasim Akram has paid tribute to all doctors and health care workers for their continued dedication over fighting against COVID-19.

Shaniera Akram took to Twitter and wrote such heroes work around the clock without a pay increase.

All Doctors,Nurses,Administration & Health care workers should be recognised for courage & their continued dedication to our country currently fighting a #COVIDWar. These heroes work around the clock,with no pay increase,whilst we debate over which SOP restrictions are necessary — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 1, 2020

Akram has been actively participating and supporting the doctors and medical staff and workers who are on the frontline fighting against the coronavirus, which has affected more than 72,000 people across the country. She has been trying to spread awareness about the novel COVID-19 since its first case was first reported in Pakistan.

Last month, Akram urged the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to her, scientists, doctors, and politicians cannot stop the virus from spreading. “People are the only ones who can,” she expressed.

Earlier, Wasim took to twitter and shared a picture of himself with his wife and daughter, waving the white flag to honor the nation’s heroes — the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers who are working tirelessly throughout day and night to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us #HumainTumSePyarHai #CoronaVirusPakistan #WhiteFlagInHonour pic.twitter.com/lOPdhNnGUL — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 27, 2020

In the picture, the fast-bowling legend is seen holding a white flag alongside his family on his rooftop to honor the doctors and other paramedic staff who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

He captioned the post: “Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us.”